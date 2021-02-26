Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 568.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period.

FDLO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,610. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.17.

