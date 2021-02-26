Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 145,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 17,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 243,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,377,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after buying an additional 450,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $7.96 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.