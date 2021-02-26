Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 37,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,001. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%.

