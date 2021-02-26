Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,421,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,639,000 after buying an additional 1,647,392 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

