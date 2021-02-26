Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 326,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,355,000 after purchasing an additional 82,011 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.81. 11,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,681,491. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $195.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

