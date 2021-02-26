Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $220,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 125.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in The Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

SO stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.06. 36,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912,532. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.21.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

