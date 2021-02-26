Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 361.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,905,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,637 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,098,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,671 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,008 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,465 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.