Sally Beauty Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,368 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,269% compared to the average volume of 173 put options.

SBH opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The company had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

