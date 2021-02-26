salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.88-0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.875-5.885 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.72 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 3.39-3.41 EPS.

Shares of CRM traded down $9.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.08. 7,763,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,050,684. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.69.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered salesforce.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.83.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,444 shares of company stock worth $17,629,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

