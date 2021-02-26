salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $233.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) received a $233.00 target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.30.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $9.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.29. The stock had a trading volume of 466,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,684. The firm has a market cap of $202.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.19 and its 200 day moving average is $237.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,599 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,716,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.