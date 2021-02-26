SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.
Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.02. 94,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,899. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,653.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71.
In other news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,509,580.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,017 shares of company stock worth $4,330,139. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
SailPoint Technologies Company Profile
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.
