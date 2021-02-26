SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.02. 94,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,899. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,653.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,509,580.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,017 shares of company stock worth $4,330,139. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

