Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

SAGE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.11.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.03. 8,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,872. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.18.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.