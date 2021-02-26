Safran’s (SAFRY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAFRY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Safran alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAFRY traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.25. 114,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.51. Safran has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.