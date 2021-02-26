Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Safety Insurance Group worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 120.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 498.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $283,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.29. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $91.52.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

