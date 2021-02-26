Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Shares Down 6.3%

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.74 and last traded at $75.67. Approximately 685,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 515,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.78.

RHP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,215,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,361,000 after acquiring an additional 173,991 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

