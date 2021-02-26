Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%.

RYI stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.17. 392,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.38. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a market cap of $502.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.80.

RYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

