Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 243,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $793.98 million, a PE ratio of -61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

