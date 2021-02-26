Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 97,402 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97,402 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Arconic worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Arconic by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $22.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

