Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,206 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Targa Resources by 62.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

NYSE TRGP opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.