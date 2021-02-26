Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,974 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,378,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,590,000 after buying an additional 42,157 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,164,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $963,389,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,673,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,527,000 after buying an additional 104,553 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,447,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,025,000 after buying an additional 77,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $362.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

