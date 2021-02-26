Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,386 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Medpace worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $43,965,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,731,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 439.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after purchasing an additional 133,539 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,505,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,164,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 546,750 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,648. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $159.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $177.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

