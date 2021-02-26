Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.20 Million Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $12,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,521,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

