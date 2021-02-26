Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.58 Million Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 50.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.18. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $172.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.07.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

