Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.46 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,689 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,455 shares of company stock worth $7,436,012 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $244.41 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $268.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.75 and its 200-day moving average is $241.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

