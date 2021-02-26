Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) COO Sells $576,800.00 in Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $576,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,135,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,213 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,736,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,929,000 after buying an additional 625,927 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,788,000 after buying an additional 461,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

