RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Tops $48,095.75 on Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $27.90 million and approximately $146,976.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $48,095.75 or 1.00131555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001788 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 580 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.