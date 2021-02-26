Royce & Associates LP Sells 15,992 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,992 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of Nordson worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 541,537.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,897,000 after buying an additional 541,537 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 531,379 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 83,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,645,000 after acquiring an additional 62,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $193.20 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $216.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.75.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

