Royce & Associates LP Purchases 281,785 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 122.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 511,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,785 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,634,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 484,927 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,786,000 after acquiring an additional 120,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

In related news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TBI opened at $20.94 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $743.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $518.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueBlue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.