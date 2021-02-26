Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 182,707 NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 182,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.78% of NVE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NVE by 472.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE during the fourth quarter valued at $2,973,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NVE by 538.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVE by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $69.26 on Friday. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $72.53. The firm has a market cap of $334.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.