Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$115.09.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$110.35 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$72.00 and a 52 week high of C$113.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$107.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$101.64. The company has a market cap of C$157.23 billion and a PE ratio of 14.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.7600004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.22%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total value of C$588,230.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$649,131.53.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.