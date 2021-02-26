Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Neutral Rating for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 170.54 ($2.23).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 161.98 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.90. Barclays PLC has a one year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 165.80 ($2.17). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 126.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

