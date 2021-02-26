Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Investec lowered shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Barclays to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE BCS opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

