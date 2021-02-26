Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96, Fidelity Earnings reports. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%.

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.20. The company had a trading volume of 74,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,316. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.30. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.8576 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.63.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

