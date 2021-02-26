Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$7.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.39.

WCP opened at C$5.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$6.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.40%.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

