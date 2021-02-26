Rotten Price Tops $0.0102 on Major Exchanges (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Rotten has traded down 63.3% against the dollar. Rotten has a market cap of $605,000.89 and approximately $24,006.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten token can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.41 or 0.00699576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00029565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00034104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00060152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 59,507,041 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.