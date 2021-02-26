Rosenblatt Securities Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $425.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $390.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $294.12.

SPOT stock opened at $303.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.73 and its 200 day moving average is $288.99. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

