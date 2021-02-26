Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Issues Earnings Results

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%.

Shares of RCKY stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.73. 615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $294.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

