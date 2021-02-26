Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 925 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,469,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,183,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,355,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 123,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,998,000.

Shares of MGV stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,661. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.88. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $92.69.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

