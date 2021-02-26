Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 3,858 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.7% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,796,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,574,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $630,748,000 after buying an additional 139,236 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,870,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,299,000 after buying an additional 146,039 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,348. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $250.02. The company has a market cap of $91.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.44 and its 200-day moving average is $223.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

