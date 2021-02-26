Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 250 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in The Southern were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,532. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $58.21.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

