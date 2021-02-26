Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Cuts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Cigna were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CI traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,701. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.30.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

