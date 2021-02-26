Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Boosts Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.72. 18,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,142. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average is $59.57.

