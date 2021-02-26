Robert Clay Grant Sells 14,703 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Robert Clay Grant sold 14,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $441,237.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,078,946 shares in the company, valued at $32,379,169.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Clay Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Robert Clay Grant sold 77,824 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $2,407,874.56.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Robert Clay Grant sold 34,326 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $930,234.60.

On Monday, January 25th, Robert Clay Grant sold 21,598 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $542,541.76.

On Friday, January 22nd, Robert Clay Grant sold 8,412 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $210,468.24.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Clay Grant sold 12,838 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $321,078.38.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a PE ratio of -187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLQT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in SelectQuote by 1,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 704,897 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in SelectQuote by 103.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SelectQuote by 80.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in SelectQuote by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 302,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

