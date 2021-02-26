Robert Clay Grant Sells 14,703 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Robert Clay Grant sold 14,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $441,237.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,078,946 shares in the company, valued at $32,379,169.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Robert Clay Grant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 24th, Robert Clay Grant sold 77,824 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $2,407,874.56.
- On Wednesday, February 10th, Robert Clay Grant sold 34,326 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $930,234.60.
- On Monday, January 25th, Robert Clay Grant sold 21,598 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $542,541.76.
- On Friday, January 22nd, Robert Clay Grant sold 8,412 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $210,468.24.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Clay Grant sold 12,838 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $321,078.38.
Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a PE ratio of -187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLQT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in SelectQuote by 1,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 704,897 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in SelectQuote by 103.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SelectQuote by 80.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in SelectQuote by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 302,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
