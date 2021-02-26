RLX Technology Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 3rd (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology’s (NYSE:RLX) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 3rd. RLX Technology had issued 116,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $1,398,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $17.21 on Friday. RLX Technology has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

