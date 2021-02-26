Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

RBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

Shares of RBA opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.98. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $27,823.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

