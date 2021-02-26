Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) Plans Final Dividend of $5.17

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 5.1711 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$83.72.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

