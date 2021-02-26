Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) Plans Final Dividend of $5.17

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 5.1711 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$83.72.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
