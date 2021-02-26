Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:RIGL traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $4.24. 101,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,350. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 817.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 517,645 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,405,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

