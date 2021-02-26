Rewardiqa (REW) Market Capitalization Reaches $58.09 Million

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One Rewardiqa token can currently be bought for about $5.81 or 0.00012462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $58.09 million and $1.02 million worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00074969 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 145.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.88 or 0.00617627 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000190 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015734 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa (REW) is a token. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com

