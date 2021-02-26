Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.11. 34,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,386. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 150,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $3,658,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,093,249.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,249.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 638,538 shares of company stock worth $18,130,286. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 333,259 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

