Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.79.

RVLV stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.70. 22,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,386. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $50.89.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $2,093,249.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,249.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $3,658,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 638,538 shares of company stock valued at $18,130,286. 58.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Revolve Group by 521.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Revolve Group by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 294,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,443,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

